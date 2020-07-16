Artistic License

SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY GOES VIRTUAL FOR SUMMER SHOW

An eye-popping gallery of goods is up for grabs, and there’s no need to leave home to get in on the action. Celebrating a decade of handcrafted art, this year’s “Summer Invitational” at the Swan Coach House Gallery in Buckhead is being staged in cyberspace through Aug. 27, complete with a virtual video unveiling, digital shopping catalog and colorful Instagram feed. View hundreds of works by more than 60 talented makers—from ceramic tableware and wood-turned vessels to hand-dyed fabric and mixed media sculpture. The one-of-a-kind designs include both functional and conceptual pieces, with prices ranging from $25 to $4,500.

“As usual, we aim to juxtapose artworks that represent the full spectrum of what is being created in our community,” says Karen Tauches, the gallery’s creative director, who is co-curating the eclectic exhibit with Michelle Laxalt, the gallery’s manager. “We included many new artists from the Athens area, as we are lucky to have a close sister city with such a rich community of potters to highlight.”

Despite challenges, organizers were determined that the show must go on. “Artists and galleries are hit particularly hard by the pandemic, as they depend on shared public space for displaying and enjoying artwork,” says Laxalt, noting that a support fund has been set up for participating artists through the nonprofit Forward Arts Foundation, which founded the Swan Coach House Gallery.

SUMMER INVITATIONAL

Through Aug. 27

404.266.2636

swangallery.org

@swancoachhousegallery