INVESTING BY DESIGN

Choose and spend wisely on enduring fashion pieces.

Chanel. Armani. Gucci. Dior. From the runway to the red carpet, these are just a handful of the renowned designer brands that have been associated with high-end style, sophisticated glamour and superior quality for decades. Fashion enthusiasts covet the exclusive pieces from these collections and are often willing to pay top dollar for the branded clothing and accessories, seeing the opportunity as a smart investment. Buy why?

“Fashion is so much more than clothing. It’s a beautiful art form, a glimpse into history and a deeply personal way to express who you are,” says Buckhead’s Lauren Amos, owner of designer fashion boutique Antidote in West Midtown. “To me, investing in designer fashion isn’t just about making a financial investment; it’s about cherishing artistry, uplifting talented creators and exploring more about yourself through your unique style.”

If you’re considering adding some designer fashion pieces to your own closet collection, Amos shares her thoughts on selecting items that make the most sense (and cents) for you.

Finders Keepers

From haute couture dresses and trendy coats to distinctive purses, jewelry and footwear, there are countless choices on the market today. To start, it’s important to know what even qualifies as a designer piece. As Amos says, “A true designer item embraces creativity and dares to challenge the norm. It pushes the boundaries in concept, construction and tailoring, all while celebrating its rich ties to art and fashion history. These remarkable pieces often come from fashion houses celebrated for their innovative vision—brands that don’t just keep up with the trends but actually shape them.”

These pieces can be sourced directly from designers, vintage auction houses, passionate collectors or carefully chosen retail stores, Amos says. You need to do some research to find the right spot with the items that speak to you. “If you’re eager to build a wonderful collection, it’s essential to explore different avenues and foster connections with those who genuinely appreciate fashion’s value beyond just the price tag,” she says.

Feel Like a Million Bucks

Of course, the financial aspect must be considered when looking into designer fashion items. Depending on the piece, you can expect to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But you can look at that money as an investment that could pay off in the long run. “Fashion operates in cycles, and pieces that may seem undervalued now can become highly coveted in the future,” Amos says. “When trends make a comeback, original items from previous decades typically fetch high prices. And as clothing ages into vintage status (over 20 years), pristine examples become scarce, further increasing their worth.”

If you want to know how much an item is worth, or what its value could be in the future, look up similar pieces that have been sold at auction or contact a consultant who specializes in fashion-based investments. Even if you are not concerned with resale opportunities right now, remember to properly care for and store your designer items to help them maintain their potential value.

For Good Reason

Having designer fashion pieces in your collection can make you feel like you’re sitting on a secret gold mine, but Amos says fashion transcends financial value. As you consider a designer piece, try to tap into how it makes you feel when you look at it or put it on. That is the real reason to select it. She says, “If you find yourself in love with an item, and it really speaks to your heart, that’s what makes it worth investing in. The true worth of fashion lies not in resale. Rather, it’s about how it enables you to live more authentically and freely in the world.”

