A GRATIFYING PROFESSION

The hurdles and rewards of being a veterinarian.

Becoming a veterinarian takes time—at least a four-year program after an undergraduate education—but many who pursue the profession are fueled by their passion for animals. As with any job, there are challenges, but for these vets, dedicating their careers to helping animals live longer, healthier lives is a motivation every day.

We spoke with three Atlanta veterinarians to discuss what inspired them to pursue their career paths and learn about their most memorable experiences and biggest challenges.

Dr. Stephanie Howell

Medical Director, Veterinary Emergency Group – Brookhaven

Howell chose emergency medicine as her path from vet school because she wanted to be involved in saving pets’ lives every day.

MOST MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE: When a pregnant corgi needed a C-section because her puppies were tucked in the womb and not moving, Howell and her team worked to resuscitate the babies and mom after surgery.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions, but eventually they were all stabilized,” she says. “The owners even came back and showed us how much the puppies had grown.”

BIGGEST CHALLENGE: Not being able to save all the pets that come through the door. After years of training, Howell says it can be defeating.

“Putting our emotions to the side can be difficult,” she says. “We ask for grace on the harder days, but we are limited at times.”

HER PETS: Cattle dog mix Digby, Mugsy the boxer and two kitties, Gray and Pancake.

VETERINARY EMERGENCY GROUP

404.806.0130

veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/brookhaven-ga/

@veterinary_emergency_group

Dr. M. Duffy Jones

Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital

Jones’ mother influenced him to become a vet. “In college, she encouraged me to get a summer job working with a veterinarian because she recognized my love for animals,” he says. “I was very fortunate to work for one who encouraged me and taught me much about the profession.”

FAVORITE PART: Every day is a new adventure. He says some of his most memorable moments have involved Labradors and what they eat.

“We have had to retrieve golf balls, glass Pyrex dishes and even a full beach towel out of their stomachs,” Jones says. “They are also some of the most rewarding patients because even after surgery, they are up wagging their tails.”

BIGGEST CHALLENGE: Finding a balance being a veterinarian, business owner, father and husband.

“In veterinary school, you do not get any training on how to run a veterinary practice, so that was all learned on the job,” Jones says.

HIS PETS: Cavalier King Charles spaniel Millie.

PEACHTREE HILLS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

404.812.9880

peachtreehillsvet.com

@peachtreehillsanimalhospital

Dr. Erin Horner

Brookhaven Animal Hospital

Horner grew up riding horses and being around animals as much as possible and wanted to be a vet for as long as she can remember.

MOST MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE: When she started at Lenox Pet Hospital as a solo practitioner, she worked with various local rescue groups, including Atlanta Lab Rescue, and enjoys being able to assist in that area. “Rescue work is fulfilling, and I especially love when the dogs continue to come see me after adoption. I get to see their ‘ragsto- riches’ story,” she says.

BIGGEST CHALLENGE: When it’s time for her patients to part with their beloved fur family members. “I have those I’ve seen from puppyhood to end-of-life care, and it’s never easy to say goodbye to an old friend,” she says.

HER PETS: Reese, a mixed breed; goldendoodle Sammy; Cavalier King Charles spaniel Champ; and two young kittens, Grey and Meggie.

BROOKHAVEN ANIMAL HOSPITAL

404.237.0316

brookhavenanimalhospital.com

@brookhaven.animal.hospital