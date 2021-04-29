Worth Its Weight

Mimi Woodruff embraces everyday elegance at Beverly Bremer Silver Shop.

Every night, Mimi Woodruff sets her dinner table with her favorite sterling silver flatware and water goblets. She and her family enjoy their meal, and she then places the forks, spoons, knives and cups in the dishwasher so they can be used again the next evening. It’s a practice most people wouldn’t consider, relegating heirloom silver to special occasions. However, Woodruff credits her mother, Beverly Bremer, with encouraging her to use her fine sterling silver on a daily basis. It’s the same advice Bremer gave to all of the customers at her eponymous store, a Buckhead landmark since 1975.

When Woodruff assumed the role of president of Beverly Bremer Silver Shop after her mother’s passing four years ago, she aimed to provide the same exceptional customer service for which Bremer was known. She had seen it firsthand as she worked in the store growing up. And though she set out on her own as an adult, working at such renowned institutions as Sotheby’s, she happily returned in 2013 to the place she knew so well, officially taking over the shop in 2017. Today, she revels not only in helping customers locate the perfect items but also to discover their own love of silver.

What did you learn from your mother about the silver business?

She had a lot of nuggets of wisdom. She was no-nonsense, and she would tell people, “Don’t wait around. Use your silver and enjoy it.” She loved what she did, and she passed on that love of finding the right fit for the right people. She was very astute. She took careful notes, and she listened more than she talked so she could really home in on what somebody needed. She was 100% honest with people, and she built this business one customer at a time.

How do you describe the shop?

We sell anything that is sterling silver. Our most frequent request is for flatware— knives, forks and spoons. Many people grew up with silver and have a set they want to complete, and we can help them do that. We have everything from tea sets and hollowware to beautiful bowls, trays and centerpieces. These are the things that every household had at one time. Most of what we have is from the 19th and early 20th centuries; we buy from individuals, estates and auctions. We do buy some new goods, but in many cases, these are items that are no longer made. The things in our shop are lasting treasures.

What is the most rewarding part of working with customers?

It’s always wonderful to see something come together that a customer can use and enjoy. Someone may have a flatware set but lost the salad forks, and it’s a pleasure to fill in and make something complete. We want to offer that beautiful everyday elegance to a future generation. Also, the things we sell are for happy occasions—baby showers, traditional holidays, first birthdays. It’s a pleasure to be part of something that’s an heirloom for someone’s family.

What do you love most about silver?

Silver is always very aspirational. It brings that little bit of elegance and whimsy to your everyday entertaining.

What key silver items should people consider for their own collections?

Some people start with a flatware pattern and build from that. If you entertain, you always need beautiful serving pieces.

BEVERLY BREMER SILVER SHOP

3164 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.261.4009

beverlybremer.com