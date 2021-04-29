Colee Calling

Buckhead’s newest boutique hotel a prime spot for an intown escape

I am a firm believer that girl-only getaways are a necessity. Since graduating college and becoming a “real adult,” these escapes become only more important, although scarcer. Nothing helps blow off some steam and ease the weight of everyday responsibilities like a carefree retreat with like minded ladies—even if it is just a one-night staycation.

So on a Saturday afternoon like any other, rather than planning what to make for dinner, I packed my overnight bag and loaded into a car with three hardworking women. Whether it was the stresses of parenting, work or all of the above, we were in desperate need of a break. We hit the highway and left our grownup worries behind. Our destination: Hotel Colee, Buckhead’s first Autograph Collection hotel.

Opened Dec. 1, Hotel Colee takes up residence in the former address of the W Atlanta, Buckhead. The property retains much of the edgy, modish vibe. Imaginative interiors mix pastels, prints and vibrant colors creating Insta-worthy backdrops at every turn. Velvet banquettes and sheer lavender window treatments in the lobby lead to hallways with geometric wallcoverings.

After a well-deserved one-hour foot massage at Buckhead’s Treat Your Feet, we checked into our Grand Suite and adjoining double room. Decked out in more eye catching wallpaper, glam lighting and colorful female-focused prints by Atlanta visual artist Lela Brunet, the room was fit for a celebratory pop of Champagne. We kicked off our shoes and settled into the c-shaped sofa, gabbing as the time quickly ticked away.

When dinner time approached, we freshened up and headed to the rooftop for a pre-dinner cocktail at Whiskey Blue, a welcome holdover from the W days. At a high-top on one of the outdoor patios we took in the skyline views and rush of Buckhead traffic while sipping jalapeno margaritas, dirty martinis and a refreshing cocktail of vodka, bonal, strawberry, cucumber and soda coined the “Troublemaker.” We could have stayed all night but instead tore ourselves away to make it to our dinner reservations at Seven Lamps, one of the many high-caliber eateries in walking distance of the property. (Hotel Colee doesn’t operate a ful lservice restaurant on-site, but in-room dining is available for breakfast and dinner.) On the heated and covered patio at Seven Lamps, we shared an addictive pimento cheese board followed by house-made tagliatelle, pan-seared trout and the juicy 50/50 Burger. In between sips of wine, we never ran out of conversation or held back fits of stress-dispelling laughter.

I’d like to say that after dinner we hit the town and painted it red, but the thought of a pajama party with another bottle of Champagne in our very own girl pad was too appealing to turn down. We chatted late into the night before slipping into our comfy beds for a sleep that wouldn’t end with an alarm clock. When we checked out the following morning, we had fewer than 10 miles to drive home, back to to-do lists and daily duties, but we each arrived recharged with an energy that can only come from taking time to let loose together.

HOTEL COLEE

Starting rate: $169 per night

3377 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

678.500.3100

hotelcolee.com