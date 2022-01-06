Every Superhero Needs a Cape

Young heroes soar!

During the pandemic in 2020, photographer and digital artist Courtney Buchanan looked for new ways to use her creative energy. She tried hand drawing designs and selling them as prints, but it just didn’t feel right. When a friend told her that they had an element of silk scarves, she embraced the idea and founded CB Grey, a luxury silk collection.

The timing was perfect for the Sandy Springs resident. “People were dressing from the waist up for Zoom calls, and scarves made the perfect accessory,” says Buchanan, who draws the designs by hand and then has them printed on silk. When the business took off, she wanted to find a way to give back.

One way was to design a Superhero Scarf in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September. “Anyone battling cancer is the most super of superheroes,” she says.

What makes the scarves even more meaningful to her is that her son Grey, 2, and godson, Phillips Smith, 5, had a hand in their creation.

“I gave them each iPads and let them go,” she says. “The result was a Jackson Pollock-ish design in bright colors with stars printed on a kid-friendly cotton and silk blend fabric. Most kids wear them as superhero capes like the heroes they are.”

Buchanan donated 100 Superhero scarves to young patients, 50 to CHOA and the remainder to CURE Childhood Cancer. For every scarf or shawl purchased, she donates a head scarf to a woman who is currently battling the disease.

For more information, visit shopcbgrey.com.