Winged Wonders

Explore the Dunwoody Butterfly Experience!

Celebrate the beauty and function of butterflies at the Dunwoody Butterfly Experience, a two-day, family-friendly event on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy 20 minutes inside the butterfly tent to get up close and personal with approximately 600 butterflies from six native species, says Darcy Johnson, environmental education manager for Dunwoody Nature Center.

Families are invited to explore the “Pollinator Pathway” featuring performances, crafts and educational activities all about the creatures who pollinate our world. Tickets are $12 per day for ages 4 and up, and food will be sold separately.

Adults can also attend “Butterflies & Brews” on the evening of Sept. 9. Enjoy vouchers for beer and wine, a boxed dinner from Morty’s Meat Supply, live music, an art market and butterfly tent access. Tickets are $50 per person.

dunwoodynature.org/butterfly-experience-2022/

@dunwoodynaturecenter

BY Denise K. James