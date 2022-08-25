BROWN & CO. JEWELERS SET TO DAZZLE BUCKHEAD VILLAGE.

From Rolex timepieces marking the pinnacle of success to De Beers diamonds proclaiming the bonds of love, Atlanta’s Brown & Co. Jewelers has been celebrating milestones for almost half a century. With an upcoming move to Buckhead Village, this family-owned and operated business—one of the largest independent jewelry retailers in the Southeast—has plenty more sparkle to come.

Set to open next year at 3035 Peachtree Road across from NARS and the Center Plaza (and less than a mile from its current Buckhead location), the 5,500-square-foot shop will offer fashion jewelry from world-renowned designers, diamond engagement rings, estate jewelry, high-end timepieces and bespoke custom creations.

“There is something for everyone— jewelry that serves as a fun ‘just because’ gift to pieces that become significant family heirlooms,” says Sara Beth Brown, president, who also oversees the flagship store in Roswell. “We carry the most diverse selection of watch brands in Atlanta. Popular jewelry designers include Penny Preville, David Yurman and Roberto Coin.”

The daughter of founder/CEO Frank Brown, Sara Beth says she grew up helping around the store, as have multiple family members. “I love being on the showroom floor working with clients I have known my entire life, as well as meeting customers who are in the store for the first time. It is always a fun opportunity to help people find that special something to commemorate a meaningful moment in their lives.”

BROWN & CO. JEWELERS

404.814.9800

brownjewelers.com

@brownjewelers