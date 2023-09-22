WELCOME TO TRILITH

We’re crafting that perfect home for you in our walkable European-style community,located minutes from the airport in South Atlanta. Trilith retail stores and restaurants have opened their doors in our thriving Town Centre, plus we’ve built remarkable amenities and parks that dreams are made of. Did we mention that Trilith Studios is at the heart of our community? And we have our own globally recognized school, boutique hotel and performing arts center under construction. Talk about a great place to set your next story into!
TRILITH COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Solea Resort Pool
Tennis, Pickleball and
Basketball Courts
15 Miles of Nature Trails
Dog Park
Much more to come!
TOWN AT TRILITH FEATURES
Curated Restaurants
Boutique Shops
K-12 Forest School
Piedmont Wellness Center
Coming 2024 Trilith Guest House & Trilith Live Entertainment Complex
SALES OFFICE:
590 Heatherden Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214
CONTACT:
678.519.1008 | trilithrealestate.com
CONNECT:
Instagram: @trilithrealestate
Facebook: Trilith Real Estate
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.