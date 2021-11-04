Wag-Worthy Abode

Brian Patrick Flynn’s interior design tips for incorporating a pet into your home.

Want a cat or dog, but the thought of all of their stuff mucking up your home’s interior design has you in a tailspin? Interior designer and HGTV and Magnolia Network personality Brian Patrick Flynn, who has two rescue dogs—a 7-year-old cattle dog, Fylgja (“feel-k-yuh”), and a 12-year-old Jack Russell-Chihuahua mix, Gidget— understands.

He provides the following advice to make it work.

Choose Performance Fabrics

If you have a pet that sheds, avoid linen and velvet at all costs, as they act like sticky tape for hair. “When it comes to performance fabrics, anything with lots of texture helps, as it will camouflage fur and hair. I’m also a huge fan of anything that’s canvas-like as it usually means it’s so flat that nothing sticks to it.”

Take a Stand

“Whenever possible, I opt for pet bowls that have their own stands so they sit just above the ground and look more intentional, design-wise.”

Cue Neutral Colors

“A lot of pet toys come in super-bold colors which can instantly turn them into eye sores. I opt for ones made from organic materials in neutral tones so they just kind of fade away in a space.”

Hide the Litter

There is no such thing as a stylish cat litter box. “Whenever possible, I try to keep them tucked behind potted greenery. The cat can have some privacy and the greenery blocks the litter box from sight.”

Buy Real Furniture

Instead of run-of-the-mill dog and cat beds, Flynn opts for pet sofas. “These are designed to look like actual people’s sofas but to a pet’s scale. And when it comes to crates, I choose end tables that have crates incorporated into them.”

@bpatrickflynn

PHOTO: Sara Hanna