Unsung Heroes

MEET THE LOCALS MAKING OUR COMMUNITIES BETTER PLACES TO LIVE, WORK, PLAY AND THRIVE
You may not know their names, but on these pages, you’ll find a diverse group of public servants, change-makers and philanthropists, all united by their drive to make a difference. Some have thrown themselves into one close-to-their-heart cause, while others spread their efforts among a variety of worthy endeavors. Some of our heroes make the community a better, safer place through their jobs, while others devote non-work hours to fundraising and volunteering. The passion for some is born out of personal experience, while others saw a need and selflessly jumped in to help. No matter how much progress is made, though, they all recognize that there are more opportunities to serve. They are the very definition of heroes.
PHOTOS: Sara Hanna
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.