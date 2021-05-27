UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE

OMAKASE POP-UP MUJŌ FINDS A PERMANENT HOME ON THE UPPER WESTSIDE!

Led by sushi chef J. Trent Harris, Mujō began as an omakase popup inside Cooks & Soldiers and will soon be a brick-and-mortar restaurant, expected to open on the Upper Westside in the fall. We spoke with Castellucci Hospitality Group CEO Fred Castellucci about the new restaurant.

What makes Mujō unique?

Mujō is meant to replicate a traditional omakase experience where the sushi chef is preparing each bite to order.

What can you tell us about the Mujō brick-and-mortar?

It will feature a 15-seat sushi bar, a six-seat bar and an eight-person private dining room. At the sushi bar and in the private dining room, guests will be served a traditional omakase experience, featuring primarily nigiri made and served one piece at a time. Hot and cold small plates will be served intermittently throughout the meal with dessert to finish.

What else can guests expect?

The food menu will also include additional upscale offerings to augment the single tasting menu. Beverage pairings will also be available. The drink menu will feature a large selection of sake and wine. We will still offer a select menu for takeout, but the omakase experience will be dine-in only. Our takeout menu will focus on donburi [rice bowl dishes] and rolls.

The space is designed by Elizabeth Ingram Studio. Can you give us some insight into what that will look and function like?

The space will be luxurious but understated with dark wood tones, gold accents and natural materials. This restaurant will be incredibly intimate (1,500-square feet), one of the smallest in Atlanta [that we know of].

Mujō

691 14th St., Suite C

Atlanta 30318

404.996.2623

mujoatl.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin