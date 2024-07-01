TROPICAL TRANSPORT

The Mai Tai is a summer getaway in a glass!

Tiki conjures up thatched roofs, bamboo, lilting ukuleles and those little drink umbrellas. Neither the decor nor the overly garnished cocktails belong to any particular location. Tiki is a cultural phenomenon fabricated in the 1930s for tropical escapism with mostly rum-based cocktails. It’s as American as apple pie, and no cocktail is more iconic of the aesthetic than the Mai Tai.

Like most classics, the origin story is disputed. Drink historians owe creation to Victor “Trader Vic” Bergeron in 1944. Although Donn Gannt, who opened the world’s first tiki bar Don the Beachcomber, also laid claim. (A case went to court, and Bergeron won the lawsuit.)

Basically a rum sour, the Mai Tai is a harmonious mixture of rum, fruity sweetness from orange Curaçao, tart lime juice and nutty orgeat (almond syrup) served over crushed ice. It’s complex and fairly strong, and as much a getaway as the ornamentation of a tiki bar. Done well, the cocktail is refreshing but not sweet. Tropical aroma is the job of the garnish and, with tiki, going over the top is A-OK. Whether served plainly over crushed ice (a key component for slow dilution), with a tiny umbrella or with a spent lime half on fire, the cocktail’s framework is refreshing and lends itself to creative riffs.

MISO MAI TAI at Roshambo

At Roshambo, Assistant General Manager Annie Bradley punches things up with a bit of umami. She leans into savory notes with a miso-sesame syrup along with orgeat, Cointreau and freshly squeezed lime juice. She serves it over crushed ice in elegant highball style. It’s a fun and interesting take on traditional almond orgeat that plays up the tropical sweetness of Blackwell Jamaican dark rum. And while Roshambo’s food is not Polynesian, a Mai Tai pairs well with a plate of Disco Tots.

MY-THAI at Tiki Thai

To go along with the flavorful Thai delicacies, Tiki Thai’s version of a Mai Tai includes a kick of spice. No nuts are involved in this one. Silver rum and a mango-chili syrup form the base with juices from pineapple and orange and orange liqueur shaken together. Pomegranate syrup gives it a fiery hue, and a spice rim carries tangy heat to the taste buds.

MAI TAI VERSIONS at Your 3rd Spot

It’s not tiki, but Your 3rd Spot aims to take you away, for a few hours at least. Along with games and shareable small plates, even the Mai Tai can be a varied experience. This version is fully tropical, beginning with Plantation Pineapple Rum, agave and orgeat, and then shaking in passionfruit and pineapple juice. It is served in an adorable pineapple glass with mint garnish for one and in a carafe for a shareable version for two to four people. There is also the option of a sampling of the spot’s top five cocktails, including the Mai Tai.

ROSHAMBO

roshamboatl.com

@roshamboatl

TIKI THAI

tikithaiatlanta.com

@tikitthai_atl

YOUR 3RD SPOT

your3rdspot.com

@your3rdspot