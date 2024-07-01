ACCESSIBILITY FOR ALL

A BUCKHEAD COUPLE HOPES TO MEND SPIRITS WITH THEIR NEW CONCEPT.

Buckhead residents Katherine and Jay Wolf are not scared of a challenge. Their determination is a result of Katherine’s life-altering brain stem stroke in April 2008. Despite the incredible obstacle, Katherine has beaten all odds to become an entrepreneur, speaker, author and now coffee shop owner alongside her husband.

Mend, the couple’s flagship shop at Tuxedo Square, is the first of its kind in Atlanta designed to cater to clients with varying abilities. To the naked eye, the shop is a well-appointed eatery. For the cognoscente, however, there is more at work.

Coffee grinder and background chatter noise is lessened thanks to sound-reducing panels on the walls and ceilings. Custom tables feature knobs that allow them to swivel up and down for those with wheelchairs. Floor-to-ceiling curtains are available to close off sections of the shop for those who are overstimulated. Bathroom mirrors are tilted downward for wheelchair users, and an adult changing table is set up for those seeking dignified refreshing. “We believe it’s possible to create universally designed spaces that are beautiful and not sterile and medical,” Jay says.

Mend also employs people of all abilities. “We hope that we will be the gold standard for an integrated employment model for business,” Jay says. The shop serves Bellwood Coffee and pastries from The Buttery ATL, Katherine’s favorite local bakery.

In addition to the coffee shop, a small retail component is within the space. Guests can find small gifts, home decor and the Wolfs’ three books.

MEND

470.458.2158

mendcoffee.com

@mendcoffee