Shaking one up at home is easy enough, but most home bars don’t include fresh orgeat.

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails has a solution to this problem. This spring, the company released a new canned cocktail focusing on the tiki classic. The Mai Tai, created by Kimball House barman and partner Miles Macquarrie, is composed of four ingredients: a blend of silver, Jamaican and barrel aged rums; lime juice; Curaçao; and orgeat. It looks small, but it is rum forward and full strength. It is somehow simple yet complex. Beyond its refreshing flavor, it takes up much less space than the many bottles needed to shake one up. And tiny umbrellas are easy to come by.

TIP TOP PROPER COCKTAILS

tiptopcocktails.com

@tiptoppropercocktails