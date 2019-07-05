The next generation of sunscreen products still perform the required tasks, but now offer a handful of additional cosmetic benefits.

Whether you choose a formula from the products shown that offer added bells and whistles or stick to the basics, there’s no excuse for not protecting your skin this summer and beyond.

Bare Republic Diamond Dust Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 ($14.99)

Meet your new festival must-have. This mineral sunscreen contains light-reflecting mica that adds a shimmery glow to your skin without the chalky residue normally left behind from other formulations. Blended with non-nano zinc oxide, it blends quickly and effortlessly, and its natural, biodegradable formula means you can enjoy the outdoors without compromising your health or the environment.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50 ($145)

Simplify your daily beauty routine with these sun protective drops. The lightweight serum contains anti-aging ingredients that are often referred to as the fountain of youth because of their ability to regenerate damaged cells while protecting you from harmful rays. The drops can be applied directly to skin or mixed into your daily cream or foundation and won’t leave a greasy residue.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30 ($9.99)

Tired of rubbing lotions into your skin or trying to get them on active kids? This convenient all-around-use solid in stick form glides on smoothly and is ideal for quick touch-ups on hands, face and delicate décolletage. It’s perfect for sandy hands, boat days or whenever a quick swipe is needed. Keep a backup in your purse, car or wherever.

Coola Mineral Liplux Lip Balm SPF 30 ($18)

As you apply sunscreen, don’t forget about your lips. Your skin there is extra thin, so guarding it from harmful rays is just as important as the rest of your body. Made of 70 percent natural ingredients, this lip balm glides on easily, moisturizes and has a light fig scent. Playful color choices include Firecracker, Summer Crush and Nude Beach, which add a hint of natural pigment while conditioning at the same time.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream SPF 30 ($39)

This multitasking, color-correcting cream is perfect for the days you don’t want to wear a lot of makeup but still want coverage and safety from the sun. Packed with antioxidants such as vitamin C and fruit stem cells, the compound fights aging while providing full-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Made with organic ingredients and zero harmful chemicals or toxins, the cream comes in five color options offering dewy, sheer coverage for a range of skin tones.

