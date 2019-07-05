MENSWEAR RETAILER OPENS PEACHTREE BATTLE SHOP

Joining its sister location and the company headquarters in Buckhead, menswear clothier Onward Reserve recently opened a new storefront in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center. With stores in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C., owner and founder TJ Callaway sought to create a brand that is “authentically Southern” and “laid-back but unwavering in quality.” The shop’s shelves are stocked with everything a stylish Atlantan needs, from shirts and slacks to bags and belts.

Onward Reserve

2333 Peachtree Rd.

Atlanta 30305

onwardreserve.com

SANDY SPRINGS LIBRARY REOPENS AFTER RENOVATIONS

Following extensive improvements that closed the library last August, the Sandy Springs Library is reopening in July. The interior work included new finishes, updated restrooms and lighting, the addition of a children’s and storytime room, and a technology zone and computer lab. Prior to the renovations inside, exterior upgrades were made that included roof and brick repairs, pressure washing, new paint, tree removal and improved fencing. The enhancements are part of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System’s Library Building Program, which will bring improvements to 23 library branches as well as its downtown headquarters. The program is expected to wrap up in late 2020.

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon Hwy. N.E.

Sandy Springs 30328

404.303.6130

afpls.org/sandy-springs-branch6

BROOKHAVEN WELCOMES PIGS AS PETS

Fancy a porcine pet? During a recent regular session, the Brookhaven City Council approved an ordinance amendment that permits residents to keep potbelly pigs as household pets. The amendment comes with several restrictions, including a weight limit of 200 pounds, a minimum fence height of 4 feet and a minimum enclosure size of 250 feet per lot. In addition, only residents living in lots zoned as single-dwelling detached residential are permitted to own pigs, which must be vaccinated and spayed/ neutered. Buckhead also permits potbelly pigs as pets.