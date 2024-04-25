ALL ABOUT ART

AN AWARD-WINNING FESTIVAL COMES TO DUNWOODY ONCE AGAIN.

As a popular Mother’s Day tradition, the Dunwoody Art Festival returns on May 11 and 12. What started in 2010 as a small spread on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road has turned into an annual event that promises fun for the whole family. Now, almost 15 years later, join throngs of neighbors and visitors at Dunwoody Village Shopping Center on Dunwoody Village Parkway for the two day festival featuring over 130 artisans as well as food vendors and live music.

Frances Schube, co-founder of Splash Festivals that produces eight festivals around metro Atlanta, is a Dunwoody resident of 34 years. This festival in her company’s repertoire holds a special place in her heart.

“Artists come back year after year and fight to get a spot,” she says. This year, expect to see new artists and returning favorites, such as jewelry artist Kathryn Riechert and painter Lucy Thomas.

Parking for the festival is available at Dunwoody City Hall. Shuttles will run continuously to and from the entrance. Additional parking may be found in the surrounding area. The event is rain or shine; hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12. Entrance is free and open to the public.

splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/dunwoody-art-festival

@dunwoodyartfestival