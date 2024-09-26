SPOOKY SEASON

Ghosts and ghouls guard the entryways of homes all around Atlanta this month.
But festive Halloween decorations aren’t just for candy-crazed kids. Adults, too, can heighten the thrill of the season with these reusable decor options that scream of fun.
Lit Halloween Glitter Twig Trees ($149-$249)
With the spirit of a classic Christmas tree, this glittery Halloween version from Balsam Hill has a darker and spookier aura, making it the perfect addition to your October doorstep. The tree is available in three sizes: 4, 5 or 6 feet.
Harry Potter Floating Candle String Lights ($149)
These floating candles inspired by the Great Hall in the Harry Potter series have a ghostly effect that gives your home a hauntingly beautiful look. The 10-candle string lights come with a battery operated remote control and can stay on for up to six hours—magic!
24-inch Halloween Wreath with Ball Ornaments ($42.99)
Deck the halls in black and orange! No matter the season, no holiday decor is complete without a wreath. This one from Michaels pairs a modern fall vibe with classic Halloween. Orange and black balls add a shiny pop to muted faux-evergreen branches, noir leaves, stems and fern fronds.
Outdoor Pre-Lit Faux Pumpkings ($59.95-$219.85)
Bored of orange? Bring some color into your pumpkin display with these darlings from Williams Sonoma. The faux light-up pumpkins come in white, green and classic orange, and can be bought either individually or in a set of three.
It’s all a bunch of hocus pocus with these hanging witch hats from Ginger Ray at Etsy. Each pack contains three hats and clear twine for easy hanging. This adorable witchy decor is an affordable way to make your house stand out.
STORY: Katie Hughes
