BRACE YOURSELF

A beginner’s guide to orthodontics!

Have you noticed that kids today are going to the orthodontist much earlier than you or your friends ever did? That’s because the school of thought around orthodontics has become more preventative.

“A lot of problems get worse with time, so instead of correcting them all at once in the teen years, as was done in the past, the philosophy these days is to try to avoid complications later on by beginning orthodontics early,” says Dr. Tyler Rathburn of Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists that has several locations in Atlanta, including Buckhead and Sandy Springs.

Here, Rathburn illuminates what all parents should know.

When should the first visit be?

The American Association of Orthodontists recommends a first evaluation by age 6 or 7, when children typically get their permanent molars. “This doesn’t mean everyone needs treatment at that age. In fact, many will not,” Rathburn says. Some instances, including “airway” issues such as those related to breathing, snoring or the tonsils, may warrant an earlier evaluation around age 4 or 5.

Who needs “spacers”?

First of all, what many parents are popularly calling “spacers” are actually called expanders. “Usually installed on the roof of the mouth, an expander is an appliance designed to expand the upper jaw,” Rathburn says. These create room for adult teeth to grow in or to correct jaw misalignment. “A spacer is technically a blue rubber band in between teeth that creates room to fit the expander.” Worn for around eight months to a year, Rathburn says expanders are often needed for a crossbite where the upper teeth sit inside the lower teeth or to correct habits like thumb sucking, chronic ENT problems, mouth breathing, severe grinding and airway issues. Sometimes breathing, and therefore, sleeping issues can correlate with bed wetting and ADHD. “Lack of sleep can cause an overactivation of the autonomic nervous system that regulates bladder control. It can also result in behavioral issues. Your pediatric dentist will monitor and make referrals for these issues.”

When do kids need braces?

If a child needs early orthodontic treatment, they may need braces twice. Phase one, between ages 6 to 10, is considered “interceptive orthodontics.” When they are older, they might need another round of braces. “It’s most common to treat kids around 12 to 13 years old with braces. This is when they have all of their permanent teeth,” Rathburn says. Eighteen months is the average amount of time to wear braces.

What are the cons to braces?

The main issue is keeping them clean to avoid tooth stains, which become apparent in the form of white spots when the brackets are removed. Dodging stains requires a combination of proper brushing under and around the braces and reducing or avoiding acidic and sugary foods and drinks, such as Gatorade and sodas.

Does everyone need a retainer after braces?

Short answer: yes. “A retainer keeps the teeth straight and is very important to use the first few years after braces come off. There are lots of different types, from removable nighttime ones to those glued in behind the teeth,” Rathbun says.

Who is a candidate for Invisalign?

Invisalign is a series of clear plastic trays that gradually straighten the teeth. It can be more expensive than braces, but it’s easier to keep the teeth clean because the trays can be removed for brushing. Rathburn says this system can be used successfully if kids follow the required routine of wearing them day and night. “If not, it won’t work well.”

