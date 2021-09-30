Out of Africa

TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE AT THIS ATLANTA BELTLINE VENUE!

Embark on an epic adventure to Africa in a virtual journey so real you can feel the ground-shaking stomp of an elephant and the low-frequency roar of a lion. “WILD: A Safari Experience” is a sweeping spectacle of sights, sounds, smells and sensations, brought to life by the new Illuminarium Experiences venue on the Atlanta BeltLine. Visitors can get an up-close and personal look at the world’s most exotic animals in their natural habitats—filmed on location across the majestic landscapes of South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania—in an immersive, 360-degree environment.

“You will actually affect the narrative, leaving footsteps as you walk through or making ripples when you step on a puddle of water,” says Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg, noting the 4K laser projection, 3D sound, in-floor haptics, scent system and interactive technologies.

Allow 45-60 minutes to roam the family-friendly attraction, complete with an indoor/outdoor cafe and souvenir shop. Adults can enjoy cocktails and tapas at Illuminarium After Dark (8 p.m.-midnight, Thurs.-Sat.) in such fantastic settings as an interstellar nebula and underwater reef. The next iteration, “Spacewalk,” is set to debut in 2022.

WILD: A SAFARI EXPERIENCE

illuminarium.com

@illuminariumatl