SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY MEETS PORSCHE PERFORMANCE.

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta

Just a ten-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) Atlanta is a truly unique playground for car enthusiasts and thrill-seekers where you can immerse yourself in the power, precision and heritage of Porsche. Here, you can slide behind the wheel for a driving experience like no other, dine on unbelievable cuisine and even find the perfect spot for a party, celebration, wedding or corporate event. It’s all here. And it’s amazing.

Drive Experiences

If you haven’t driven a Porsche around a track, you really should. Whether you’re a seasoned driver or not, everyone should get to feel the power and precision of a Porsche. And there’s no shortage of options. Want to drive a fun and highly capable SUV like the Cayenne or Macan? Or maybe you prefer the iconic 911. From mid-engine and rear-engine, to the electric Taycan and track-bred 911 GT3 RS, there’s something for everyone. And no matter which Porsche model you choose, the experience is beyond memorable.

Once you get out on the track, the fun begins. The South Track, a 1.6-mile driver development course, is designed to showcase the incredible performance of Porsche vehicles. From the kick plate to the off-road circuit, you’ll experience the unique capabilities of these cars. Meanwhile, the West Track, a 1.3-mile handling circuit, features elements inspired by famous driving roads and tracks around the world, offering a truly global driving experience.

Various driving programs let you compare different models, use an app to track your performance and see real-time data to perfect your lap times, and even experience both tracks together for more adrenaline-fueled turns per mile than any other track in the country.

Not ready to get behind the wheel? Experience the thrill of Porsche from the passenger seat with a demo lap. Ride alongside a professional drive coach as they navigate one of the two tracks and show you just what these machines are truly capable of. It’s 2 to 3 minutes of pure excitement you won’t soon forget.

Off the Track

Porsche Experience Center offers something for everyone. For a unique and exciting virtual thrill, the Simulator Lab offers highly authentic Porsche vehicle simulations. You can drive famous circuits from all around the world, feeling the twists and turns as if you were truly there.

For a look into the soul of Porsche and the passion of those who truly embrace the brand, step into the Heritage Gallery. The current exhibit, Pure Emotion, explores the joy and exhilaration the Porsche brand brings to owners around the world. Whether you’re an owner, collector, or simply an admirer, the Heritage Gallery offers an up-close look at this automotive icon.

No visit to the PEC would be complete without fueling up on delicious fare. Restaurant 356 has exquisite seasonal menus, deliciously crafted cocktails and stunning views of the track. For a quicker bite, the Carrera Café will satisfy your palate with a lighter fare menu, delightful desserts and more.

Everywhere you look, this premier facility offers a world-class experience truly worthy of the Porsche name. With conference rooms to fit any size meeting, spaces that can be transformed into a magical event or celebration, and an experienced team to cater to your every need, Porsche Experience Center is the perfect backdrop for parties, birthdays, corporate events and more. It’s a destination unto itself that is sure to be talked about well after the last guest leaves.

It’s all here. Visit the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta and immerse yourself into Porsche Passion.

Demo Laps: https://www.porschedriving.com/atlanta/book-demo-lap/

Simulator lab: https://www.porschedriving.com/atlanta/book-simulator/

Restaurant 356: https://www.restaurant356.com/