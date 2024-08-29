SOUL WORKER

Michal Spiegelman helps you get unstuck.

When Michal Spiegelman became a social worker 30-something years ago, she was passionate about helping people and making the world better— just as she is today as founder of Beacons of Change, a holistic health practice based in Buckhead. However, within a few months, she felt the limitations of her professional ability to help people.

“What I learned in school didn’t give me the skills to see the whole person,” she says.

Dedicated to serving others yet compromising on taking care of herself, Spiegelman says she was unhealthy, depressed and 90 pounds overweight with a host of health issues and an emptiness inside.

Through much meditation and soul searching, she connected with her deepest values and found a sense of purpose. “I received answers from within that guided me to improve my wellbeing and led to recovery from food addiction. As I was doing that, I started to integrate my learnings with my work and guide others.”

Eventually, Spiegelman went on a transformative journey, broadening her professional approach to include holistic methods including Reiki, meditation, color healing and bodywork. She also became a certified life coach.

After years of offering private sessions, classes and workshops both virtually and at Heal Center in Sandy Springs and Visionary Healing Center for Wellness in Old Fourth Ward, Spiegelman created Beacons of Change in 2021. Here, the “spiritual mentor” discusses how her work is different from traditional therapy, her newly released book and the wisdom that lives inside all of us.

Who are your typical clients?

We have two main audiences: healing professionals, such as therapists, coaches and mental health counselors dedicating their lives to help others, and women who are ready to enter a self-discovery transformation to find their purpose and live authentically. Many people who come to me need to heal past trauma because something in the present keeps them stuck.

How is working with you different than working with a therapist?

I use all of my social work techniques and infuse them with Reiki, meditation, color healing and lots of tools. I empower my clients, teaching skills and strategies to connect with their own internal guidance system to find a clear path forward.

What made you write a book, and what is it about?

After 30 years of helping people heal, I knew it was time for me to share my methods with the world. Becoming Soulful’s mission is to guide healing professionals and individuals to a soul-fueled life lived at full power. It presents the six keys for profound transformation that I use in my Soulful Healer Method: authenticity, vitality, empowerment, spirituality, insight and embodiment. Spirituality can be non-religious.

What do you love about your job?

All of it! It is a privilege to witness the transformation and the shift that people go through. When many times before they have felt lost or lacked joy, purpose or meaning, they now walk with purpose and are so much happier and vibrant. Their real-life results might include better relationships, loving their jobs or having the courage to leave an unhappy situation—or stay.

BEACONS OF CHANGE

678.367.3799

beaconsofchange.com

@michal.spiegelman