SLIDE INTO HOME “PLATES”

Find a seat at one of The Battery Atlanta’s chef-driven restaurants like Atlanta icon Ford Fry’s “Mex-Tex” restaurant Superica, Linton Hopkins’ upscale dining room at C. Ellet’s Steak House or Hector Santiago’s lively El Super Pan.

Gather friends to play tailgate games on some of Atlanta’s best rooftop patios like Punch Bowl Social or Live! at The Battery Atlanta. BURN by Rocky Patel offers a well-curated cigar selection alongside an extensive menu including crab cakes and gourmet pizzas. There is an option for every pregame palate with The Battery Atlanta’s diverse blend of American, Asian, Italian, Irish, Latin, and Mediterranean cuisines—from PH’EAST Asian food hall to delicious Italian at EATaliano Kitchen to authentic New York deli food at Goldberg’s Fine Foods. Don’t forget about the tried-and-true bbq at Terrapin Taproom.

Craving an authentic slice? No one has a passion for pizza like restaurateur Giovanni Di Palma of the famed classic, Antico Pizza. Just in it for the drinks? choose from 100 beers on tap at Yard House, sample a wine flight at Cru Food & Wine Bar, grab a Guinness at Mac McGee or sip on an original cocktail from Garden & Gun Magazine’s Garden & Gun Club.

Have a large group? Grab takeout and set up a picnic on the Plaza Green! The open, outdoor layout of The Battery Atlanta sets the perfect scene for dining alfresco at one of the many chef-driven restaurants or walking up to service windows for a cocktail, beer, or wine before the game.

Discover new concepts:

Blue Moon Beer Garden at Live! at The Battery Atlanta boasts fresh and light decor with a coastal touch, an outdoor patio featuring pergolas wrapped in garden vines and planters, diverse seating options with umbrellas and lounge seating, and a coastal-inspired menu.

National Anthem at Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta celebrates America’s national pastime, baseball, mixed with a bit of modern diner feel. National Anthem’s menu is curated with “familiar favorites you can eat every day with a few twists” and is described as an interpretation of what “American food means”, which includes reliably good seafood, prime flat iron steaks, double stacked burgers, and high quality, simply prepared cocktails.

BIG LEAGUE TIP: Many restaurants at The Battery Atlanta allow reservations on game days, including C. Ellet’s, EATaliano Kitchen, Garden & Gun Club, Punch Bowl Social, Good Game and Burn by Rocky Patel. Visitors can join the waitlist online for multiple restaurants as well.

