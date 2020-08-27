Simply Buckhead
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – SEPTEMBER 2020
Giannina Bedford
by
August 27, 2020

Art and photos bring life to a blank wall, but if you can’t find the perfect piece, 3D objects can also offer an eye-catching solution.

Adding texture and color, these wall baskets are made from abaca, a strong fiber from the leafstalk of a banana tree native to the Philippines. Handwoven with various colors and designs, they provide a bohemian touch and practical artistic display.

Available for $61-$67 at Nadeau.

furniturewithasoul.com/atlanta

Giannina Bedford

Home feature writer and design columnist at Simply Buckhead. Travel & Business Writer. Mother of Two.

