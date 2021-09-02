NOT QUITE CAMPING

Glamping in North Georgia!

“Glamping”—glamorous camping— is a great way to spend time in nature with luxuries a typical campsite would not provide. Glampsites can include tiny houses, yurts, tents or retro RVs in state parks or on private properties. Each option eliminates the pain of the tent setup and the need to haul all the things along with you. That’s exactly what I was seeking on my first glamping adventure to Getaway House in Suches, North Georgia, this summer with my daughter.

With no one to impress with our attire, and essentials like towels and cookware provided, we packed light. I was thankful for the easy load when we arrived at the bottom of a long wooden staircase leading up to our tiny house named Rosa, one of 30 on the property. Worth the climb, our glampsite was pleasantly tucked into a beautiful, secluded corner of the Chattahoochee National Forest and teeming with twittering birds. A picnic table, fire pit with Adirondack seating for four and a black-exterior abode with space for up to four guests greeted us.

Though it was little, the interior was packed with two queen bunk beds made with comfortable white linens; a mini kitchen including a small fridge, stove and all of the basics for meal making (pot, pan, knives, etc.); a dining table; and a fully equipped bathroom. Other much-appreciated touches were the radio that entertained with a few local stations, bedside LED lanterns, air conditioning and a s’mores kit, kindling and firewood for purchase. The only thing I regretted not bringing along was a coffee pot: The for-purchase pour-over coffee didn’t quite cut it with an uber-excited little one waking at 5:30 a.m. Ouch.

When it’s time for activity, the areas surrounding the site have plenty of outdoor adventures including mountain biking the winding roads, hiking in state parks and on the Appalachian Trail, tubing floats and kayaking. We headed to Lake Winfield Scott Recreation Area that offered a moderate hike on the Jarrard Gap Trail and a beach for a picnic and swimming in the lake. Later, we popped into Wildcat BBQ & Store for an early dinner and scored jars of local pickled spicy green beans and bread and butter pickles to bring home. On the way back to Atlanta, we stopped at Consolidated Gold Mine in Dahlonega to pan for gemstones and walked away with a Ziploc full of crystals such as amethyst and quartz. It was good fun, and I recommend it even for adults.

My favorite part, though? A rainy afternoon with nothing to do but snuggle with my kiddo, play games and read books with a backdrop of picture windows that turned the lush landscape into art. It was the greatest gift of Getaway.

Rates start at $109/night.

getaway.house

Luxury Tents at Lake Lanier

Situated on approximately 100 wooded acres, Georgia Glamping’s Shady Grove Campground location at Lake Lanier in Cumming brings on the fun. Choose from bell tents, safari tents in different sizes and a 28-foot retro RV on glampsites that include a wood-burning fire pit, a charcoal grill, string lights, hammocks and picnic tables. Standard amenities comprise a Keurig Coffee maker, mini fridge, A/C and heating units, rugs, lamps and other well-appointed decor to make it feel more like a home away from home. Take advantage of the campground’s beach and swim area, boat ramp, playground, restrooms and showers. Customize your stay with the array of add-ons including kayaks, SUPs, paddle boats, s’mores kits, corn hole and Jenga games, pop-up dinner gazebos and Lil’ Glamper Bags filled with scavenger hunt kits and more.

Rates start at $134/night.

georgiaglamping.com

Yurt Glamping at Sweetwater Creek

Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs is only 30 minutes from Buckhead for those who want the glamping experience close to home. A “yurt village” within a shady area overlooking a reservoir features 10 yurts for rent. Each 20-foot-wide circular tent with skylight, insulation and pine flooring features a fan, lamp, futon, dining table and bunk beds inside. Outside, you’ll find a front and rear deck with seating and a fire pit for cooking. Bring your own linens, blankets, cooler and all meal supplies. With several hiking trails of varying difficulties at the park, including one that leads to the ruins of a historic textile mill, as well as playgrounds, fishing docks and seasonal watercraft rentals, there are amusements for all ages. Make sure to visit or contact the park office before 5 p.m. for checkin and gate information.

Rates start at $95/night.

gastateparks.org/sweetwatercreek