NEWS CLIPS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2023

Making Moves

Real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers Atlanta is growing again. Its latest expansion includes absorbing the existing Buckhead and North Fulton Engel & Völkers markets and opening in Sandy Springs. The new shop will be led by Atlanta’s top-producing advisors Matt LaMarsh, Christin Coffin and Kristen Skebe. Christa Huffstickler, founder and CEO of Engel & Völkers Atlanta, says Sandy Springs was a natural fit. She points to Sandy Springs’ sought-after schools and convenient location as reasons for its flourishing real estate market.

French Connection

Balmain Phipps Plaza opened in late July. The French luxury fashion house was founded in 1945 and today is best known for its sleek men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and iconic Unicorn sneaker. The Atlanta store marks the sixth U.S. outpost following Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Las Vegas. With accents of brass details and plush velvets, the 2,000-square-foot shop’s aesthetics reflect a contemporary Parisian pieda- terre. Find the boutique alongside Zimmerman and across from Hermes on level one near Monarch Court.

Full Coverage

Put your best face forward at FACE FOUNDRIÉ at Star Metals. The area’s newest facial bar offers services such as hydra dermabrasion and facials, lash tints and lifts, brow henna and tints, waxing services and more. The studio is franchised by mother-daughter duo Deborah Grayflowers and Morgan Flowers . The pair have a background in IT, but once Morgan started facial treatments for her acne struggles, she realized how beneficial these services were and how important they could be as a tool for self-confidence, too. The West Midtown digs are the brand’s first location in Georgia.

