FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON

Taking the plunge!

Dashing into the frigid waters at Acworth Beach on Lake Altoona in February is not on everyone’s “to-do” list, but Jeremy Smith and James Robbins, real estate advisors at Engel & Völkers in Buckhead, have participated in the Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge for years. As this year’s co-chairs, they continued the firm’s three-year tradition by raising $53,050, more than any other team in the area and increasing last year’s contribution by 40%.

“Funds are harder to come by for the Special Olympics than with other charities, and it’s heartwarming to see so many people of all ages involved, particularly when it’s cold,” says Robbins. “Every dollar goes to see someone realize their dream.”

The event kicked off with a fundraiser at the Republic Social House in Grant Park on Jan. 18, says Smith. “The restaurant donated 20% of the proceeds that contributed to the $6,000 we raised. Erin Hoffman, Special Olympian and organization spokesperson, shared her experiences.”

More than 20 people associated with Engel & Völkers took the plunge Feb. 24 as part of a nationwide event to provide free year-round training and competitions for more than 17,000 special athletes. The temperature dictates how much time can be spent in the water. but if it’s below 60 degrees, it’s two-minutes. Over three can risk hypothermia.

