NEWS CLIPS – JULY / AUGUST 2020

It’s “all systems go” at Lindbergh City Center, where Rubenstein Properties is fueling a dramatic transformation of the 47-acre mixed-use development at the Lindbergh Center MARTA station. Tapping into a community vibe at the urban space, changes are happening inside and out, from new building exteriors and a pedestrian- friendly streetscape to a modern atrium with a coffee/wine bar and game room. Expect an eclectic mix of retailers, restaurants, art galleries and office tenants as well. “It will be a hub for global experiences with the best connectivity in Atlanta,” says Taylor Smith, regional director of the Southeast at Rubenstein, adding that the project will soon have a new name and logo.

Award-winning Atlanta chef Suzanne Vizethann couldn’t have picked a better time to launch Welcome to Buttermilk Kitchen (Gibbs Smith, $30), as spring’s shelter-in place mandates have given rise to culinary pursuits on the home front. Jam-packed with Southern comfort food deliciously photographed by Angie Mosier, the cookbook features 100 farm-to-table breakfast, brunch and lunch recipes, with such heavenly bites as Cobbler Biscuit French Toast topped with mascarpone frosting. It’s titled after her renowned Buckhead restaurant, where customers have long requested recipes and homemade goods from Vizethann, who was dubbed the “brunch queen” by Food Network’s Guy Fieri.

Toting the ever-in-vogue style of the Big Apple down South, Lafayette 148 New York is opening Atlanta’s first standalone boutique at Phipps Plaza. The women’s fashion brand boasts a “melting pot” of styles fusing multiple ethnic nods with clean-lined designs, luxe fabrics and quality craftsmanship. In-store amenities include private fittings, complimentary tailoring and alterations and oneon- one personal styling. Shop on Mall Level 1, between the Omega and Tory Burch stores. More to love: In April, Lafayette 148 collaborated with a defense supplier to manufacture surgical gowns for New York’s frontline medical workers.

