Cool For School

CELEBRATE BACK-TO-SCHOOL DAYS WITH THESE CHEERFUL PRODUCTS

After being at home for so long, going back to school feels like a dream—for kids and parents. Brighten up school days with these brilliantly hued items that bring functionality and style.

Stick to It

School Calendar Stickers ($7.99)

There’s a lot to juggle these days. These handy calendar stickers keep everyone, from kids to adults, in check of what’s going on. The various icons represent when there’s a test, meeting, assignment due, sports game, project to work on, friend birthday, study group, party and more. The vivid colors stand out on your kids’ planners or family calendars. No excuses!

The Container Store

containerstore.com

Lunch Buddy

Fulton Bag Co. Dual Compartment Lunch Bag in Lavender ($8.99)

Kids can easily see everything inside this roomy lunch box that organizes snacks and lunch on the go with a transparent, zippered divider. Its thermal insulation keeps food and drinks cold, while the lining offers protection against odors, stains and leaks, and is easy to wipe clean. The comfortable carrier features a padded handle with a clip that can attach it to a backpack—and ensures it doesn’t get left behind.

Target

target.com

Packin’ Style

Fjällräven Kanken Mini- Backpack in Ochre ($70)

Hands off, mom! It’s tempting to steal this cute backpack in vivid ochre from your kid, but the mini size with adjustable shoulder straps is just the thing for your school-bound littlest. It provides a roomy main compartment and accessible front and side pockets for all the things. When the inevitable stain happens, the hard-wearing polyvinyl material is easily spot-cleaned.

Macy’s

macys.com

Organization Bound

Russell & Hazel Mini 3 Ring Binder in Calhoun ($12.99)

Thankfully, gone are the days of needing to carry an enormous three-ring binder to classes. This helpful mini binder that lies flat when opened is only 7-by-9 inches and won’t weigh down an already full backpack. The 1-inch ring size holds up to 120, 6.5-by-8.5-inch binder paper sheets (sold separately), and lets kids put pen to paper to jot down notes, lists and ideas.

Macy’s

macys.com

Homework Helpers

Sage Poppin Tape Dispenser & Stapler ($13.99)

These sage-hued desk accessories check the boxes of both form and function. Made of durable plastic with a lacquer-like finish, the tape dispenser and stapler add a bright pop of color to your kid’s work station. Anything to motivate them to do their homework, right?

The Container Store

containerstore.com