NEWS CLIPS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2024

Totally Rad

New York-based fashion brand KULE is now open at Buckhead Village. It joins sister spaces in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center and Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill. The first of its kind in the South, the Atlanta outpost is the brand’s largest retail space at 1,700 square feet. The brand was founded by Nikki Kule, first as a children’s clothing line and later as a complete brand of womenswear, menswear and accessories. It’s best known for its preppy personality paired with a classic sentimentality. Think striped T’s, quarter-zip sweaters and cheeky graphic sweatshirts.

kule.com

@kule

Take Me Elsewhere

Sam and Sara Kazmer, the husband-wife duo behind Grant Park’s Elsewhere Brewing, recently expanded to West Midtown with their latest concept, Greenhouse Taproom. The neighborhood pub is at the Westside Paper development near Boxcar Betty’s and Ancestral Bottle Shop. The new location has no kitchen and a sleek, contemporary design punctuated with plants. Specialty cocktails such as the Dirty Bird, their take on a martini, and the Beermosa, orange juice mixed with saison, are served alongside the brand’s signature brews. It offers a lineup of weekly events ranging from pickleball to a drag show brunch with breakfast from Westside Paper neighbor El Santo Gallo.

elsewherebrewing.com

@elsewherebrewing

Immediate Relaxation

Atlanta’s third NOW Massage has arrived in West Midtown. The new location, part of the Star Metals District, joins its Buckhead and Roswell sister boutiques. Owned and operated by Atlanta residents Brian Herman and Adam Glickman, NOW is a spa offering services such as relaxation, Swedish and stretching massages in a serene, contemporary setting. Instead of typical service rooms, canvas draping is used to create private massage spaces and to add to the ethereal atmosphere. Massage services start at $65 for a 25-minute treatment, while enhancements, such as gua sha, scalp treatments and gliding cupping are also available.

thenowmassage.com

@thenowmassage