THE BEST LUXURY GETAWAY TWO HOURS FROM BUCKHEAD

Spring is in the air, and there’s no better place to experience the beauty of the season than Old Edwards Inn & Spa , an enchanting mountaintop retreat in Highlands, North Carolina.

Just a short two-hour drive from Buckhead, this upscale destination is perfect for couples seeking a luxurious escape in the heart of the mountains.

Arriving in the picturesque downtown of Highlands, you’re greeted with the charm of a small town and the elegance of Old Edwards Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property renowned for its exceptional service and stunning surroundings. Once you check into your guest room, suite, or private cottage, take a moment to unwind in comfort, then explore the expansive and lush property that stretches out in every direction. One of the highlights of your stay is Hummingbird Lounge , a cozy spot perfect for an evening of light bites, craft cocktails, and live music on weekends. Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet moment or to socialize, the warm, welcoming ambiance ensures every guest feels like they’ve found their perfect hideaway.

Voted the 2025 U.S. News & World Report #1 Best NC Resort, Old Edwards Inn offers an experience of unparalleled luxury, combining European-style relaxation with Southern hospitality. Its central location in the heart of Highlands makes it the ideal base for exploring this beautiful mountain town.

For the ultimate getaway, the May Getaway package is a must. Indulge in two 50-minute spa treatments, unwind in the world-class Spa at Old Edwards, and cap off the day with a romantic dinner for two at any of the resort’s top-tier restaurants. With its intimate setting and warm service, Madison’s Restaurant provides a perfect finish to your day of relaxation, making it an unforgettable experience for couples from Buckhead and beyond.

Looking for more privacy or traveling with family? Old Edwards Inn offers stunning multi-bedroom Residences , where groups of friends or families can stay together in luxurious accommodations. Unlike unpredictable private home rentals, Old Edwards Residences offer a seamless luxury experience with the added perks of daily housekeeping, concierge services, and access to resort amenities. Whether you’re booking a getaway with friends or a family reunion, you’re assured a consistently high-end experience.

Five Can’t-Miss Experiences in Highlands:

Whiteside Mountain – Hike to the top of this iconic peak in the Nantahala National Forest for breathtaking views and a heart-pumping adventure. Highland Excursion – Embark on a unique, back-country guided tour to explore the region’s rivers, lakes, waterfalls, and spectacular mountain vistas. The Bascom Center for Visual Arts – Immerse yourself in world-class art, take a stroll through the sculpture gardens, or participate in hands-on arts programs. Highlands Biological Station & Nature Center – Discover the rich biodiversity of the southern Appalachian region through exhibits, gardens, and scenic woodland trails. Sunset Rock – End your day with a stunning sunset at this natural cliffside amphitheater, offering panoramic views of downtown Highlands and the surrounding mountains.

Whether you’re seeking rest and relaxation, outdoor adventure, or cultural exploration, Old Edwards Inn & Spa and the charming town of Highlands offer it all. We can’t wait to welcome the Buckhead community to Highlands and Old Edwards Inn for the getaway of a lifetime.

Old Edwards Inn & Spa

866-526-8008

https://www.oldedwardshospitality.com/old-edwards-inn-spa