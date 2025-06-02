READ ALL ABOUT IT

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE WELCOMES READERS TO CHAMBLEE.

Grace and Tyler Smith opened Wild Aster Books in downtown Chamblee in late March. The shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Way blends a modern Victorian aesthetic with cozy reading spots for both children and adults. Grace, who has a background in film set decoration, created the space herself with a through-the wardrobe atmosphere. “I designed the whole place to be like the attic in Little Women with lots of whimsical elements,” she says.

Driven by a lifelong love of books and a desire for more flexibility, especially amidst the uncertainties of the film industry where they both work, the Smiths decided to pursue their dream of opening Wild Aster, selecting Chamblee for its growth and sense of community. The Ohio transplants had lived in nearby Brookhaven before moving to their current home in East Atlanta. “We chose Chamblee because we know it’s a strong community, and it’s booming,” she says.

Inspired by the couples’ film background and to help bring books to life, Wild Aster has a small stage for puppet shows, princess and character read-a-louds and other performances as well as pretend play costumes and toys. The card room, complete with Harry Potter-esque candles floating from the ceiling, has a writer’s desk filled with cardstock, pens and envelopes. A sign above reads, “Write a letter with the supplies in this desk. The sales counter will mail it for you.”

Ultimately, the Smiths hope to create a go-to third spot for families. “I want [Wild Aster] to be the magical place you bring your kids where they can hang out, but you can also browse for books yourself,” Grace says. Even after a warm welcome from the community, she’s still acclimating to her new role as shop owner. “It still doesn’t feel real to me. I walk in here every morning and think, ‘This is not happening.’ It’s crazy!” Wild Aster is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WILD ASTER

wildasterbooks.com

@wildasterbooks