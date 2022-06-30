KEEP YOUR COOL

Strategies to look flawless this summer!

If you’ve experienced a summer in Atlanta, you know that the city comes by its “Hotlanta” tourist nickname honestly. While those soaring temperatures make for ideal pool days, heat and humidity can wreak havoc on your carefully crafted hair and makeup. Here, we tap two local pros for tips about how to preserve your look, no matter the weather.

Summer ‘Do

Dos Master colorist Shawn Warner of SW The Salon in Buckhead says that some of the biggest summer hair challenges include sun, salt from sweat and ocean water, chlorine and intense humidity. Those hazards can cause your strands to lose shine and vibrancy, and make your color fade. Here are some of Warner’s smart strategies.

Wear a hat.

“It helps keep your color from fading and oxidizing,” he says, particularly if you color or bleach your hair.

Wet your hair with fresh water.

Heading to the pool or ocean? “Your hair is porous like a sponge. Fill the hair with fresh water, and it will be less likely to absorb the chlorine or salt water,” Warner says. Rinse your hair post-swim and plan to shampoo and deep condition when you’re back indoors.

Leverage the heat.

“Slather your hair in your favorite conditioner, then wrap it up under your hat or ball cap for a great opportunity to deep condition in the summer heat,” he says. “You’ll have a great barrier built up for when you jump in the water.” Warner notes that salt water can shorten the life of a keratin smoothing treatment.

Go au naturel.

“With the extreme humidity, rethink spending a ton of time on your blow dry,” he says. “Try to play around with some airdried styles or explore working with your natural curl.”

Smooth operator.

If you are going to spend time and effort on a blowout during the height of summer humidity, Warner recommends using a primer with heat protection such as Milbon Restorative Blowout Primer and a humidity-blocking serum such as Milbon Humidity Blocking Oil. Then, he says, “Try to really smooth and lay down the cuticle of your hair with even tension and angling your blow dryer heat down the hair shaft.”

Best Face Forward

Ayan Scott, a makeup artist who has been serving clients at Woo Skincare + Cosmetics’ West Paces Ferry location in Buckhead for five years, is well acquainted with the challenges of keeping a flawless face during the height of summer. Here are some of her best tips and product recommendations.

Primed for success.

Scott maintains that the two must-have items in your summer makeup bag are a foundation primer or an oil-free moisturizer.

Mattify and refresh.

“Translucent pressed powder or setting powder [is ideal], especially if someone is out all day,” she says. “It helps refresh their makeup and helps it stay in place.”

The eyes have it.

Set your eye makeup up for success with Trish McEvoy Eye Base Essentials, a primer that Scott recommends and comes in five colors to match to your skin tone. It helps give eyeshadow staying power and also color-corrects and brightens your eyes.

Ready, set, go.

The final step in Scott’s summer makeup protocol is a setting spray. An ultra-fine hydrating mist helps lock in moisture and keep your look in place. “It also refreshes your makeup,” Scott says, adding that you can spray a bit throughout the day.

SW THE SALON

404.428.6848

swthesalon.com

@shawnwarnerhair

WOO SKINCARE + COSMETICS

Multiple locations

wooskincareandcosmetics.com

@wooskincarecosmetics