Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
Healing Powers
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

Healing Powers

by
May 27, 2021
Left: Liza Montag, Caroline Andros and Cate Thompson, students from The Lovett School, painted HeArt Boards to honor healthcare workers and donated them to the A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.

Art boosts spirits.

Left: Liza Montag, Caroline Andros and Cate Thompson, students from The Lovett School, painted HeArt Boards to honor healthcare workers and donated them to the A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.
Left: Liza Montag, Caroline Andros and Cate Thompson, students from The Lovett School, painted HeArt Boards to honor healthcare workers and donated them to the A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.
Executive Director Scott Feit celebrates the donation of the fifty-thousandth painting.
Executive Director Scott Feit celebrates the donation of the fifty-thousandth painting.

After a disappointing art show in Paris in the early ’80s, Atlanta-based artist John Feit returned home with an idea to use his talent to benefit others. His first endeavor was creating a gigantic mural on the children’s floor at Northside Hospital. During the process, a young patient wanted to paint, so he handed her a brush. Initially, he was distressed at the mess she was making but soon realized that she was more important than the artwork, so he created a new model that included patients and volunteers.

It was such a success that Feit left his corporate job in 1984 to establish The Foundation for Hospital Art. Today, his son, Scott, is executive director of the nonprofit that recently celebrated the donation of its fifty-thousandth painting to 7,500 hospitals in 195 countries painted by 1 million volunteers. To commemorate the event, the organization returned to Northside Hospital to create a six-panel work of art for the children’s floor painted by cancer patients.

“Studies show that patients have better outcomes if they’re surrounded by art,” Scott says. “Our designers outline objects on individual panels and add small dots to indicate the colors. Volunteers purchase kits and paint, and return them to the Foundation for distribution.”

People of all ages can become involved. The newest program, HeArt Boards, pays tribute to health care workers. As part of that initiative, students at The Lovett School recently donated a number of panels to A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.

For more information, visit hospitalart.org.

Award-winning Ghostwriter, Journalist, Content Creator.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top