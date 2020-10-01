Happy Camper

Cooler weather is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors and reconnect with nature.

Consider upgrading your next wilderness getaway and equipment with these products that effortlessly blend comfort and style to make your camping adventure a little more special.

Eagle Creek Wayfinder Backpack 30L ($99)

This lightweight day pack strikes a balance between an everyday carry bag and extended travel bag. The large interior section offers ample space with zippered compartments to lock in valuables and hidden tech pockets for phone or tablet. Padded shoulder straps provide all-day comfort when hiking or biking. Best of all, it is backed by a “no matter what” guarantee, which means the company will repair or replace anything that doesn’t stand up to the task.

The Container Store

3637 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30319

404.963.9602

containerstore.com

Yeti Lowlands Blanket ($199)

This luxury, all-terrain blanket is durable and comfortable, and can double as a tarp or seat cover. One side is ultra-soft for sitting while the other is more rugged with a waterproof layer that makes it ideal for beach or campsite. Because it is designed to repel dirt, burrs and pet hair, and is machine washable, cleanup is a snap, and that wet dog smell from your furry companion is a thing of the past.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

3535 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30326

404.267.0200

dickssportinggoods.com

Eno Skyloft Spreader Hammock ($129.95)

Kick back in this classic take on a traditional backyard hammock that can be transported anywhere and is durable and easy to set up. A key feature is its spreader bars, a tool that keeps the ends of the hammock from pinching feet or arms. A sling adjustment lets you raise your head up when not napping, and the small pockets on either side are perfect for a phone or sunglasses. When fully packed for transport, it also doubles as a pillow.

Mountain High Outfitters

1248 West Paces Ferry Road N.W.

Atlanta 30327

404.343.1764

mountainhighoutfitters.com

Kingdom 6 Tent ($499)

Your tent is your home away from home when you are outdoors. Look for one that makes every camping trip more comfortable. The Kingdom 6 is designed with a roomy interior that can be divided into two private rooms (great for families) with large side doors for easy access to the interior. A full-length waterproof attachment protects the tent from light rain to thunderstorms. When it’s time to pack up, fold it compactly into a neat backpack-style bag for easy transport.

REI Co-op

1800 N.E.

Expressway N.E.

Atlanta 30329

404.633.6508

rei.com

Aupa Plancha Grill ($968.96)

This flat-top grill is perfect for camping because, unlike traditional portable grills, the Aupa Plancha has a smooth, solid cooking surface that protects food from direct contact with an open flame. Say good-bye to flare-ups or charred food at your campsite! Plus, it doesn’t emit the typical smoke and heat that can make sitting nearby uncomfortable. The surface is easy to clean, ensuring residue or grease doesn’t transfer to your vehicle.

The Cook’s Warehouse

1544 Piedmont Ave. N.E.

Atlanta 30324

404.815.4993

cookswarehouse.com