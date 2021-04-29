ALL FOR ONE

A classic one-piece is always in style, but this year’s selection is better than ever.

For 2021, expect one-pieces in multitudes of styles, patterns and colors that are as sexy as they are wearable. With modern touches such as romantic ruffles, sultry cut-outs, animal prints, sleek belts and bright patterns, these on-trend suits are designed to show off your best assets and make a splash pool or beachside this season.

Danielle Leopard One Piece Swimsuit ($195)

Show off your wild side with this playful leopard tan print, one of the hottest trends this season. Designed to stand out with high-cut sides to elongate legs, open back for just the right amount of skin and an optional gold chain belt, the ensemble is effortlessly chic. The square neck, wide shoulder straps and adjustable back closure make this suit as functional as it is flattering. Pair it with a pareo, and you’re ready for endless days of lounging by the pool or beach.

Everything But Water

3145 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30305

404.239.0612

everythingbutwater.com

Missoni Mare Knit Chevron Keyhole One- Piece Swimsuit ($620)

This choice is an ideal summer investment that you’ll cherish season after season. Timeless brand Missoni is always chic and stylish, and this keyhole design boasts a seductive plunging neckline, high-cut sides, open back and its signature zig-zag stripes. This fashionable suit is what a breezy, sophisticated summer is all about, and it easily doubles as a bodysuit for a night out on the town.

Intermix

3031 Bolling Way N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.816.8190

intermixonline.com

Matira One Piece ($69.99)

Buckhead-based makeup artist and fashion coordinator Sarai Mateo’s new swimwear collection combines a quintessentially high fashion look with comfort and a lower price point. Simplicity is perfection in this stylish halter monokini with an on trend seatbelt buckle. This sexy style looks amazing on many body types, thanks to figure-flattering cuts and comfortable fabrics. It also comes in nude, black and red.

Sarai Collections

saraicollections.com

Plunge V-Neck One-Piece in Liberty Mini Floral Walk ($148)

Swimwear should be fun, and that’s exactly why this piece was designed. Modeled after J.Crew’s best-selling bikini in a favorite floral pattern from Liberty London (the British fashion house famous for its bold and floral print fabrics since 1875), this one-piece offers a bit more coverage and functionality. Minimalists at heart will love the simple, chic floral pattern that is universally flattering and ready to couple up with shorts or a skirt for a casual afternoon of shopping.

J.Crew

3393 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30326

404.237.2739

jcrew.com

Shani Shemer Swimwear Sahara Ruffled Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit ($270)

This low-cut suit is both sporty and flirty, thanks to a flattering design that offers the support of a one-piece but the look of a bikini. The bright yellow and white ruffle detail is eye-catching, and the skin-baring waist cutouts are perfect for showing off your shape. The tie-back halter top with open back is playful and ready for days of soaking up the sun. In the evening, you can pair it with highwaisted pants or shorts—no changing room needed.

Bloomingdale’s

3393 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.495.2800

bloomingdales.com