GIVING BACK

EXPLORING THE LOCAL PHILANTHROPY SCENE, FROM THOSE WHO DRIVE IT TO GETTING INVOLVED IN MEANINGFUL WAYS!

According to the National Philanthropic Trust, there are more than 1.54 million charitable organizations in the United States. In 2021, the largest source of charitable giving came from individuals who donated $326.87 billion, representing 67% of total giving. While those are national numbers, philanthropy is alive and well in our city, with thriving nonprofits, generous financial donors and those who give of their time and talents. No matter where you are in that mix, we hope the stories you read on the following pages will inspire you to get involved.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows