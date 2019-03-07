TREAT YOUR BODY TO A DESIGNER DETOX AT BUCKHEAD’S NEW INFRARED SAUNA STUDIO

STORY: Amelia Pavlik

Hillway Photography

Imagine private infrared saunas where you can binge on Netflix while detoxing your body. Thanks to the new Perspire Sauna Studio in Buckhead, your sauna experience is about to get an upgrade from the days of sitting in a boring, hot wooden room with sweaty strangers.

“In addition to the amenities we offer, there are some other differences between using a traditional sauna versus our infrared saunas,” says Danielle Smith, co-owner of the Perspire Pharr Road location. “For example, in a traditional sauna, people generally sit for 10 to 15 minutes with temperatures ranging from 160 to 200 degrees. But in one of Perspire’s infrared saunas, one can sit for up to 40 minutes with temperatures ranging from 120 to 158 degrees, which is good, because your core heats up gradually, and you’re not breathing hot air.”

Perspire was founded in 2010 as a spa-like alternative to the infrared saunas that were once exclusive to doctors’ offices. The first locations were in California, but in late 2018, Smith and three business partners opened a studio in Atlanta. Here are her thoughts on incorporating infrared sauna visits into your wellness routine.

What are the top benefits of infrared sauna use?

A lot of our members rave about the reduction of pain they’re experiencing. The heat that occurs during a session helps certain blood vessels dilate, which brings relief to muscle and soft tissue injuries. The increased blood circulation also helps the body carry away metabolic waste products while delivering oxygen-rich blood to oxygen-depleted muscles. The sessions are a great way to detoxify your body of toxic metals such as lead, mercury, nickel, alcohol, nicotine, sulfuric acid and other organic and inorganic compounds.

What’s a session like?

Each one typically lasts about 40 minutes. During the session, you can stretch, do a light workout and yoga, or simply sit and enjoy Netflix or the other entertainment options. There’s also a chromotherapy component to each session. Chromotherapy is about using different colors to adjust body vibrations to frequencies that result in health and harmony. For example, you can adjust the light in your sauna to green if you want to address overall health or red if you want to improve blood circulation. The cost of a session is $39, but membership and package options are available.

What should I wear?

You can wear as little clothing as you like. That’s the beauty of the private sauna suite. But bring something loose fitting to put on after your session, as you’ll typically continue to sweat for another 20 to 30 minutes.

When and how often should someone use the saunas?

For best results, we recommend at least three times a week. I prefer to sauna after a workout, because your metabolism is already working, which means you’ll get an additional calorie burn. As I mentioned, a session can also help with muscle soreness and pain, which is another reason to come in post-workout.

Do you have any advice for those new to infrared saunas?

You don’t have to stay in the sauna the entire time—listen to your body. I recommend starting at 140 degrees so it’s not too overwhelming. Lastly, you can share a sauna with a friend, but I recommend you try your first session alone. Sometimes additional people can be a distraction. By yourself, you can just relax and focus on how your body feels.

PERSPIRE SAUNA STUDIO

322 Pharr Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

678.705.9257

perspiresaunastudio.com