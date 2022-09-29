Fresh Perspective

Original ChopShop brings good-for you food to Buckhead this month.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Original ChopShop debuts its first Georgia location in Buckhead this month in the Peachtree Square Shopping Center. Highlighting customizable dishes, Original ChopShop’s menu includes protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice, acai bowls and more made from high-quality ingredients. We spoke with CEO Jason Morgan about what Atlantans can expect.

Why did you choose Buckhead?

Atlanta has always been at the top of our list when looking for new markets for Original Chop- Shop. Buckhead is a nice entry point into the market because of its high visibility, traffic and population. We also have found a site with both surface-level parking as well as a large, shaded patio area, which is extremely hard to come by in an urban area. We believe we will be filling an on-the-go, feel-good need that the community is currently missing.

What makes the eatery unique?

At Original ChopShop, inspiring others to “just feel good” is at the heart of everything we do, both internally and externally. We believe that we’ve created something really special, from our guest experience and shop design to our career development and team benefits programs. The variety allows us to offer four dayparts: breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner. Additionally, our entire menu is available for catering, which we know will be a hit with the office and medical communities in the Buckhead area.

What does your “food for Every/Body” ethos mean?

Almost anything on our menu can be modified to meet the dietary needs or preferences of every guest. We also like to say that we have food for “Every/ Body” because there is truly something for everyone on our menu. Whether you’re a health nut or you want something more filling or indulgent, we’ve got you covered.

BY Claire Ruhlin