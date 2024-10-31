FOOD NEWS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2024

New food hub SocialBites is open in Sandy Springs.

Order from four different dining concepts at one point of purchase or contactless kiosk. The two-level, 6,000-square-foot space also includes an upstairs bar, three patios and two large TVs. gosocialbites.com

A new concept from the team behind Northern China Eatery on Buford Highway, The Dumpling Factory is open in West Midtown’s Westside Paper development. mydumplingfactory.com

Restaurateur Ebony Austin’s grits line, Nouveau Creations, manufactured by SoCu Kitchen, is now available in 180 Publix stores across Georgia. Austin’s “Grits that Give Back” initiative donates 100% of the proceeds from sales to fund scholarships for students at HBCUs. nouveaucreations.myshopify.com

BY Claire Ruhlin