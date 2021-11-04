FOOD NEWS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2021

Asian-fusion restaurant chain Wagamama is opening its first Georgia location in the Star Metals District in West Midtown. The restaurant, which originally opened in London in 1992 and now has seven locations worldwide, will feature a menu of cooked-to-order noodle dishes, signature ramens, shareable plates and craft cocktails. wagamama.us

Wave 3 Coffee will open this winter at Buckhead Commons, offering a menu of coffee, immunity- boosting tonics, teas, cold-pressed juices and artisanal chocolates. wave3coffee.com

Chef Pat Pascarella, who is also behind Italian restaurants Grana in Piedmont Heights and The White Bull in Decatur, will soon open Bastone mozzarella bar in the former Bocado space in West Midtown. The wine focused eatery will offer hand-stretched mozzarella and cheese imported from Italy, as well as handmade pasta and craft cocktails. bastoneatlanta.com