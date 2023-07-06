FOOD NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2023

Lunch (above) is officially on the menu at Buckhead’s Chai Yo Modern Thai, featuring weekly “lunch boxes” that include two entrees, soup and jasmine rice. A la carte lunch appetizers and entrees are also available, including Owner and Chef DeeDee Niyomkul’s take on the fried chicken sandwich as well as her favorite dish, drunken noodles with minced chicken. chaiyoatl.com
Seafood restaurant Message in a Bottle is a new concept from Dash Hospitality, the group behind restaurants such as Aziza and The Usual. It’s set to open at The Village Dunwoody this fall. The menu will feature classic seafood dishes as well as a raw bar. dash-hospitality.com
Chamblee Tap and Market is expected to open in downtown Chamblee in late 2023. In addition to a taproom serving beer and wine, the concept will also include a coffee house and food stalls. chambleetapandmarket.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
