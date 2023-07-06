Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
Into a War Zone
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

Into a War Zone

by
July 6, 2023
John Daniel (left) and Kristopher Perkins (back) chat with the chief of the Cherkasy burn unit and Cherkasy Rotary Club President.

Care for the wounded in Ukraine.

John Daniel (left) and Kristopher Perkins (back) chat with the chief of the Cherkasy burn unit and Cherkasy Rotary Club President.
John Daniel (left) and Kristopher Perkins (back) chat with the chief of the Cherkasy burn unit and Cherkasy Rotary Club President.

When John Daniel, co-founder of ProgenaCare Global, and Kristopher Perkins, managing director at PhaseOne Health, met at a conference, they knew immediately that their two companies should collaborate to provide wound care products for Ukrainian servicemen and women.

The result was a $3 million donation of PhaseOne’s cleaning and disinfecting solution and ProgenaCare’s one-of-a-kind keratin wound dressing that they personally delivered during a six-day, six city, 12-hospital visit to train Ukranian doctors and medical professionals on the proper usage. One hundred percent of the travel costs were paid by the two companies.

“I’ve visited many third world countries, but this war zone changed my life,” says Daniel, an Ansley Park resident. “I now truly understand what ‘freedom is not free’ really means. The Ukrainian people are united about winning and rebuilding their country, and daily life goes on despite constant air alarms and destruction of civilian property.”

Perkins says, “Surgeons and doctors work incredibly long shifts in vastly overcrowded hospitals. They are doing remarkable work, but have a critical need for ambulances.”

When they returned home and began telling their story, a Louisiana company donated five ambulances, and another donor provided the $40,000 shipping costs. “There is so much need for medevac vehicles, helicopters and supplies that we need to get the word out,” Perkins says. “We plan to return with the ambulances and supplies.”

PROGENACARE GLOBAL
progenacare.com
@caringaccess

PHASEONE HEALTH
phaseonehealth.com
@phaseonehealth

 

Award-winning Ghostwriter, Journalist, Content Creator.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top