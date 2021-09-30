Finding Community

Tech millennials give back!

Battling depression in 2015, Chris Butsch quit his job to travel the world and study happiness in 40 countries. When he returned to Atlanta, the Buckhead resident wrote The Millennial’s Guide to Making Happiness. But as a single millennial, he found it difficult to make friends until he began volunteering with Community Bucket.

Founded by former Atlantan Jesse Grossman, the organization that has expanded to Austin and Denver helps young adults make an impact and feel connected through social volunteering.

Last year, Butsch became director of Tech Gives Back, a group that plans quarterly days of giving to connect corporate tech teams to volunteer opportunities that help the environment and raise funds. “There is always a component of fun at the end, like gathering at a brew pub,” says Butsch, who designs the themed initiatives. “We stayed connected virtually in 2020, but this year we’re picking up our shovels.”

During the second quarter, teams played Healing Earth Bingo, a three-by-three bingo board with short eco deeds that have a measurable impact on the environment. For each board completed, Community Bucket donated $10 to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

“We had a cleanup on the river in May and extracted 1,400 pounds of trash and donated $1,275 in addition to completing 93 ecodeeds,” he says. The third quarter initiative supports urban farms such as Concrete Jungle and the Historic Westside Gardens.

For more information, visit communitybucket.com/tech-gives-back.