SPLISH SPLASH

Local pools and lessons for summer swim time!

Summertime madness has begun! There’s nothing like a pool day to get the kids’ energy out and find some parental calm with a family-friendly activity that beats the heat. No pool at home? No problem. Cool off at a local club near you that offers memberships with perks and welcomes public drop-ins. Plus it’s a great time to sign your little (or not so little) one up for swim lessons at a trusted neighborhood school. Below, you’ll find some options to make your water play safe and fun.

CHASTAIN PARK ATHLETIC CLUB

Enjoy ample lounge chairs for sunbathing and a large pool with shallow and deep ends and swim lanes at Chastain Park Athletic Club. The pool is open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily including holidays, and pool members have exclusive access 5 to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Fridays. All parents, children, grandparents and nannies in a single family are covered under a $450 membership that provides access between May 13 and Sept. 8. Other memberships are also available, and discounts are applied if one or more of children partake in the Tidal Waves Swim Team. Alternatively, drop-ins are welcome for $5 per person over age 2. And kids aren’t the only ones having fun in the water— check out the adult swim team.

404.255.2762

gomotionapp.com/team/recascpacga/page/home

GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL SANDY SPRINGS

At this welcoming swim school, 30- minute lessons are based on the philosophy that children learn through play. The guided sessions start at $31 with a ratio of one instructor per four children and include swim toys, interactive songs and various games and activities. Year-round classes are offered for children 4 months to 12 years old in the 90-degree, indoor swimming pool. Caregivers can watch from behind a glass wall and then take kiddos for a treat at the Snack Shack. Adults will also appreciate the swimsuit and hair dryers and private changing rooms.

770.766.0237

goldfishswimschool.com

@goldfish_sandysprings

GARDEN HILLS POOL

This quaint facility is true to Garden Hills style: It’s surrounded by lovely landscaping and boasts a good-looking pool house. Options for water play include a $5 daily admission for anyone over age 2 or family memberships starting at $315. Membership perks include access to the pool the two weekends prior to Memorial Day before it is open to the public and two weekends following Labor Day after it closes to non-members. Plus enjoy extended members-only hours each evening starting at 5 p.m. and access to special events such as parties and movie nights. Regardless of membership status, you’re welcome to sign your child up for private, summer-long swim lessons with its Cool Sharks Swim Team coaches who also teach diving and swim teams for kids and adults.

404.848.7220

gardenhillspool.com

BRITISH SWIM SCHOOL

Located at LA Fitness’s Lenox/ Buckhead gym, British Swim School offers group lessons starting at $30 per class for all ages—babies to adults—in the heated and laned pool. Up to four kids are paired with a trained adult instructor (no high schoolers!) at the classes offered year-round. Cool features include a flexible makeup-day policy for when life happens and a “Survival Week” a few times per year when lessons are taught with children wearing clothes to learn the feeling of being submerged in clothing. Your babe will graduate to fish status in no time!

770.212.2292

britishswimschool.com/atlanta

@britishswimschoolatl