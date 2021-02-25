Face Forward

No longer just an everyday safety tool, masks have become a fixture in our wardrobes.

Why not make a fashion statement instead of donning the same-old covering? Each of these stylish versions melds form and function to make your spring mask selfies extra likeable.

Burberry Vintage Check Cotton Face Mask ($120)

If luxury face masks with a traditional look are what you desire, British fashion brand Burberry has a chic face mask crafted in the company’s signature vintage plaid pattern and tucked into a matching travel pouch. The fabric is enhanced with an antimicrobial substance that inhibits the growth and reproduction of bacteria, mold and mildew. Burberry donates 20% of the sales to COVID-19 funds.

Burberry

3393 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.231.5550

burberry.com

Golden Goose Logo Star Camouflage Face Mask ($65)

The brand that introduced one of the most popular sneakers of the decade adds this camouflage mask to its line of statement pieces. Branded with the signature star logo, the mask’s knitted soft stretch fabric adjusts to the contours of your face and remains sleek without added bulk. Over-the-ear straps are comfortable and barely noticeable.

Intermix

3031 Bolling Way N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.816.8190

intermixonline.com

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit ($20)

This is like the Sporty Spice version of a face mask, perfect for your outdoor adventures. Originally created for essential workers, this water- and stain-resistant mask is now available to the general public. The roomy design lets you breathe as if you’re not wearing a face covering at all, and the nose wire adjusts to create a custom fit that prevents glasses from fogging. A small zippered plastic bag comes with three optional filters that can be inserted into the mask.

REI

1165 Perimeter Center West

Atlanta 30338

770.901.9200

rei.com

Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 3 ($35)

This set of three lovely floral, Oprah-approved masks was created by iconic lifestyle designer Tory Burch. Smart features on the spring-forward set include a moisture-wicking fabric, contoured nose wires, an interior pocket to hold a filter and ear straps that can be adjusted to create a custom fit. One hundred percent of all sales of these masks are donated to organizations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tory Burch

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.816.3261

toryburch.com

Johnny Was Reusable Silk Charmeuse Mask Face Covering Set ($40)

If you love vibrant floral designs and fine silk, then these bohemian-styled masks are a must. Traditionally, silk fabric face masks are gentler on your skin and more breathable than multi-layer cotton, not to mention more sophisticated and a cool contrast to your leather jacket. Each set has five masks featuring a pleated silhouette and an interior pocket to place an additional filter. Plus, for every pack sold, the company donates a pack to essential workers.

Neiman Marcus

3393 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.266.8200

neimanmarcus.com