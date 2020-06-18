Drive-By Festivals

AWESOME ANNUAL EVENTS JUST A CAR RIDE AWAY

YOGA

Love Shine Play

WHERE: Asheville, North Carolina

WHEN: July 22-25, 2021

With its hippy vibes and serene, mountainous backdrop, Asheville is the perfect spot for a yoga festival. Love Shine Play, formerly Asheville Yoga Festival, always kicks off with immersion workshops where you can dive deep into training in two half-day or full-day courses. The three days that follow overflow with options for yoga, movement and meditation classes taught by nationally distinguished instructors such as Tymi Howard and Janet Stone, as well as by local studio favorites at walkable downtown venues. In between sweat sessions, hit up the fest’s Mountain Air Market for a henna tattoo, local food truck bites and some crystals.

loveshineplay.com

MUSIC

AmericanaFest 2020

WHERE: Nashville, Tennessee

WHEN: September 15-20

AmericanaFest presents a melting pot of legendary artists and the next generation of rising stars in roots, folk, country, blues and soul over six days, and in Music City no less. The 21st annual music festival will feature approximately 700 live performances at 60 venues across various Nashville neighborhoods. While planning for 2020’s schedule is still underway, the 2019 event offers a glimpse into what’s in store: Last year’s affair was kicked off with Sheryl Crow and Friends at Cannery Ballroom; other highlights included performances by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Tanya Tucker, Randolph & The Family Band and more. A separate conference ticket gets you access to panel discussions on varying cultural and industry-related topics.

americanamusic.org

FOOD

Music to Your Mouth

WHERE: Bluffton, South Carolina

WHEN: November 16-22

Renowned chefs, artisans, vintners, brewers, distillers and musicians will come together at Music to Your Mouth at Palmetto Bluff for the 14th time this fall, and it is bound to be one heck of an indulgent good time. Join in an exclusive Chef’s Table dinner for 12 but save room for the largest to-do of the weekend: the Culinary Festival that hosts around 1,000 guests and features a large tasting tent in the heart of Palmetto Bluff’s Wilson Village under beautiful live oak trees. There is no shortage of Southern food-driven events to keep you fat and happy here. Live music performances with a top-secret grand finale show that has included O.A.R., Chris Daughtry and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls entertain and add ambiance throughout the festival, while an artisan market offers a break from imbibing and a jump on holiday shopping.

palmettobluff.com