DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2022

The Dillon, a new condo project in Buckhead, recently reported $62 million in sales reservations.

Much of the surge came after launching its temporary sales center in April. Florida-based real estate firm Kolter Urban broke ground this summer on the 18-story project, located steps from the Peachtree Battle Promenade. Completion is slated for 2024. The project features two floors of amenities, including a resort-style pool, yoga space, a resident-only speakeasy, movie theater lounge and game simulator room. Residences start from the $800,000s, and penthouses are from $2 million.

thedillonbuckhead.com

Discover ADAC is back to showcase the ongoing renaissance in interior design. The three days of programming, Sept. 20-22, includes keynote presentations, grand opening events for ADAC showroom additions, salon-style talks with industry icons, book signings, parties and more. Sit in on a conversation between VERANDA Executive Editor Ellen McGauley and Maison Pierre Frey Artistic Director Patrick Frey, get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a showhouse with Flower Magazine’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Margot Shaw or learn about the psychology of color and its emotional impact during this free event.

Register at adacatlanta.com/discover-adac.

Miami Circle’s Bill Lowe Gallery has partnered with the estate of Todd Murphy to showcase a never-before-seen exhibition of the late artist’s work. The series, titled Wink, challenges the relationship of black identity and labor in the South through the history of African American jockeys and horse racing. The gallery will publish a full-color catalog chronicling the six years Murphy dedicated to the series up to 2019. The exhibit will be on display Oct. 6-Nov. 4.

lowegallery.com