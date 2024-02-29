DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2024

SCAD Atlanta Midtown’s expansion is finally in business.

FORTY FIVE, the university’s new 14-story tower on Spring Street, clocks in at more than 556,000 square feet, including an amenity-rich residence hall for 400-plus students, a fitness facility, rooftop pool and more. The building is also now home to SCADshow, a new entertainment and performance venue featuring two theater spaces, a 700-seat mainstage and a 150-seat theater.

European Kitchen & BathWorks pulled back the red curtain on its newest collection. In a partnership with Dornbracht, renowned for its luxurious bath, spa and kitchen fixtures, the new Individuality Collection offers Atlantans a fresh line of modern faucets. Don’t miss out on the 22-karat gold champagne finish.

Move over, NYC: A new design destination is on the scene. According to the latest report by the Atlanta Design Festival, in partnership with Ortus Economic Research, Atlanta staked its claim as a premier hub in the U.S. design economy, notably overshadowing the likes of New York.